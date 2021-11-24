24-PR-21-1645
Published 8:58 am Monday, November 22, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Freeborn County
District Court
Third District
Court File Number:
24-PR-21-1645
Case Type: Formal
Unsupervised
In re the Estate of Orin
Robert Krause, Decedent
Notice and Order for
Hearing on Petition for
Formal Adjudication
of Intestacy, Determination
of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors
It is ordered and notice is given that on December 15, 2021 at 2:15 PM via Zoom a hearing will be held at Freeborn County District Court for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of:
Name: Brenda Kay Krause Address: 21130 880th Ave., Albert Lea, MN 56007
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in: an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver.
If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
See Notice of Remote Hearing with Instructions.
BY THE COURT:
11/04/2021
Steven R. Schwab
District Court Judge
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Name: Daniel T. Donnelly
Firm: Donnelly Law
Office Address: 221 2nd St. NW, Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No.: 314407
Telephone: 507-434-9665
Albert Lea: Nov. 13 and 20, 2021
