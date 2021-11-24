PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Freeborn County

District Court

Third District

Court File Number:

24-PR-21-1645

Case Type: Formal

Unsupervised

In re the Estate of Orin

Robert Krause, Decedent

Notice and Order for

Hearing on Petition for

Formal Adjudication

of Intestacy, Determination

of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors

It is ordered and notice is given that on December 15, 2021 at 2:15 PM via Zoom a hearing will be held at Freeborn County District Court for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of:

Name: Brenda Kay Krause Address: 21130 880th Ave., Albert Lea, MN 56007

as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in: an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver.

If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT:

11/04/2021

Steven R. Schwab

District Court Judge

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Name: Daniel T. Donnelly

Firm: Donnelly Law

Office Address: 221 2nd St. NW, Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No.: 314407

Telephone: 507-434-9665

Albert Lea: Nov. 13 and 20, 2021

24-PR-21-1645