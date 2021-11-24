PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-21-1649

Estate of Mark S. Callahan, aka Coke Callahan, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 4, 2022 at 2:00 (p.m.), a hearing will be held, via zoom, in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the adjudication of Intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Karen M. Callahan, whose address is 22913-715th Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007, as Personal Representative of this Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See notice of remote hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: NOV. 2, 2021

BY THE COURT

Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator.

Attorney for Petitioner

Name: Allan L. Halvorsen

Firm: GOLDMAN, STURTZ & HALVORSEN

Street: 137 N. Broadway, PO Box 1009

City, State, ZIP: Albert Lea, MN 56007 Attorney License No: 219733

Telephone: (507) 373-1409

Email: ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Nov. 13 and 20, 2021

24-PR-21-1649