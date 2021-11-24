24-PR-21-1649
Published 8:56 am Monday, November 22, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-21-1649
Estate of Mark S. Callahan, aka Coke Callahan, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 4, 2022 at 2:00 (p.m.), a hearing will be held, via zoom, in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the adjudication of Intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Karen M. Callahan, whose address is 22913-715th Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007, as Personal Representative of this Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See notice of remote hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: NOV. 2, 2021
BY THE COURT
Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator.
Attorney for Petitioner
Name: Allan L. Halvorsen
Firm: GOLDMAN, STURTZ & HALVORSEN
Street: 137 N. Broadway, PO Box 1009
City, State, ZIP: Albert Lea, MN 56007 Attorney License No: 219733
Telephone: (507) 373-1409
Email: ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Nov. 13 and 20, 2021
24-PR-21-1649