PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of Sharon A. Hauge a/k/a Sharon Ann Hauge a/k/a Sharon Hauge, Decedent
Court File No. 24-PR-21-1684
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 12, 2022, at 11:15 AM via Zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 S. Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, April 23, 2009, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Kimberly A. Hengesteg, whose address is 4414 Mallard Avenue, Northwood, IA, 50459 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED formal administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See Notice of Remote Hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: November 15, 2021
(COURT SEAL)
BY THE COURT
Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Eythan G. Frandle
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue SE
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 0398362
Telephone: (507) 373-6491
FAX: (507) 373-7863
Email: efrandle@albertlealaw.com
