PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Court File No. 24-PR-21-1699

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Timothy John

Korman, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP,

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM via Zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Amanda Korman, whose address is 25934 640th Avenue, Alden, MN, 56009 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See Notice of Remote Hearing

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Daniel L. Kolker

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue SE

Albert Lea, MN, 56607

Attorney License No: 0310049

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

FAX: (507) 373-7863

Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Nov. 20 and 27, 2021

