24-PR-21-1699
Published 3:00 pm Sunday, November 28, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Court File No. 24-PR-21-1699
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of Timothy John
Korman, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP,
APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM via Zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Amanda Korman, whose address is 25934 640th Avenue, Alden, MN, 56009 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See Notice of Remote Hearing
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Daniel L. Kolker
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue SE
Albert Lea, MN, 56607
Attorney License No: 0310049
Telephone: (507) 373-6491
FAX: (507) 373-7863
Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Nov. 20 and 27, 2021
24-PR-21-1699