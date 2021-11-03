37 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday from over the weekend in the regular update from health officials.

With the new cases, the county currently has 93 active cases. No new hospitalizations were reported.

The data was from 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included the following:

• Two people between 0 and 4

• Five people between 5 and 9

• Two people between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• Six people in their 20s

• Eight people in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• One person in their 50s

• Seven people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

The following new cases were reported in area counties:

• Faribault County: 11 new cases

• Mower County: 53 new cases

• Steele County: 48 new cases

• Waseca County: 19 new cases

Statewide, 7,043 new cases were reported, along with 24 new deaths.