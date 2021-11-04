4 things to do this week

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021

By Sarah Stultz

1

National Community Education Day

To celebrate Community Education Day, Albert Lea Community Education will host an open house at its new location at the Fieldhouse at Hammer Complex from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. Thursday. There will be free classes, but class size is limited, so preregistration is suggested.

There will be Zumba from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and Yin Yoga from 9:30 to 10 a.m. with Jasmine Murphy. A How to Use Zoom class will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with Mike Wilson. People should bring their own device.

Instant pot demo and tasting will be from noon to 1 p.m. with Tess Georgakopoulos.

In addition to the classes, there will be a free raffle for a chance to win some Community Ed items.

Masks are required to attend the event.

2

Youth for Christ fundraising banquets

Youth for Christ in Albert Lea will have its annual fundraising banquets at noon Thursday with a light lunch or at 7:15 p.m. for dessert at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club.

People are asked to RSVP at 507-402-2313.

The organization is celebrating 61 years in the community.

3

Holiday Craft Show

Northbridge Mall will host a holiday craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Get ahead on your holiday shopping during this local event at the mall.

4

High school musicals

Both Albert Lea High School and United South Central will put on musicals this weekend.

Albert Lea students will perform “Mamma Mia” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Albert Lea High School auditorium. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and students.

USC students will perform “The Lion King Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the USC Performing Arts Auditorium at USC in Wells. Tickets are $8 for students; $8.50 for senior citizens; $9 for adults; and $32 for family packages.

See separate stories about both musicals for more information.

