4 things to do this week

National Community Education Day

To celebrate Community Education Day, Albert Lea Community Education will host an open house at its new location at the Fieldhouse at Hammer Complex from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. Thursday. There will be free classes, but class size is limited, so preregistration is suggested.

There will be Zumba from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and Yin Yoga from 9:30 to 10 a.m. with Jasmine Murphy. A How to Use Zoom class will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with Mike Wilson. People should bring their own device.

Instant pot demo and tasting will be from noon to 1 p.m. with Tess Georgakopoulos.

In addition to the classes, there will be a free raffle for a chance to win some Community Ed items.

Masks are required to attend the event.

Youth for Christ fundraising banquets

Youth for Christ in Albert Lea will have its annual fundraising banquets at noon Thursday with a light lunch or at 7:15 p.m. for dessert at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club.

People are asked to RSVP at 507-402-2313.

The organization is celebrating 61 years in the community.

Holiday Craft Show

Northbridge Mall will host a holiday craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Get ahead on your holiday shopping during this local event at the mall.

High school musicals

Both Albert Lea High School and United South Central will put on musicals this weekend.

Albert Lea students will perform “Mamma Mia” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Albert Lea High School auditorium. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and students.

USC students will perform “The Lion King Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the USC Performing Arts Auditorium at USC in Wells. Tickets are $8 for students; $8.50 for senior citizens; $9 for adults; and $32 for family packages.

See separate stories about both musicals for more information.