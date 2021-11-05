5 things to do this week

1

Holiday Lights at the Museum

Celebrate the holiday season from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, 1031 Bridge Ave. The historic village buildings will be lit up and decorated for Christmas. At 6 p.m., the Albert Lea High School Caroliers will perform in the entryway of the church, as well as inside the museum afterwards.

Inside the museum, children can meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, enjoy a free cup of hot cocoa, have fun with arts and crafts, and post what they are grateful for on the Thankfulness Tree.

Upstairs will be a soup dinner, featuring beef chili and turkey noodle soup, for $8 per person and free for children 6 and under. Baked goods will be sold for $6 per dozen or $4 per half dozen.

Masks are required inside the museum except when eating or taking pictures.

2

Breakfast with Santa

Wedgwood Cove Golf Club will host a fun-filled morning with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 2200 W. Ninth St.

Enjoy a meal of pancakes, sausage and hot chocolate, along with games and activities.

Admission is $5 per person or free with a new toy donation for Toys for Tots.

3

Bluegrass Christmas

Join Monroe Crossing for some of your favorite Christmas classics performed bluegrass style. Named in honor of Bill Monroe, “The Father of Bluegrass Music,” Monroe Crossing is based out of the Twin Cities and is a favorite among bluegrass connoisseurs and non-bluegrass audiences alike.

The concert will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

Cost is $25.

4

Model railroad show

The 26th annual Model Railroad Show is slated for Saturday and Sunday at Northbridge Mall with operating layouts on several scales on display.

The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

5

Santa Ride

Bergdale Harley-Davidson will host its 2021 Santa Ride on motorcycles starting at noon Sunday and traveling past the area nursing homes and other destinations.

The ride travels north on Freeborn County Road 22 and turns onto 240th Street and goes past Good Samaritan Society, before turning onto 740th Avenue and then to the St. John’s Lutheran Community campuses. From there, riders will go around a portion of Fountain Lake on Lakeview Boulevard and Fountain Street before riding to Thorne Crest Senior Living Community. The ride after that heads east down Main Street near Home Depot, Trail’s Truck Center and Walmart before heading back to Bergdale.

In 2020, Kevin Hansen of Clarks Grove organized the event to spread holiday cheer during a difficult year. There were 12 bikes, and this year more are expected.