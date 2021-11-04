Active cases back over 100 in Freeborn County

Active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County increased back over 100 on Thursday, according to the regular update from health officials.

The county presently has 115 active cases, an increase of 29 cases from the previous day. Two new hospitalizations were also reported.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• One person between 5 and 9

• Two people between 10 and 14

• Two people between 15 and 19

• Seven people in their 20s

• Four people in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• Four people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• One person in their 90s

The following new cases were reported across the area:

• Faribault County: 13 new cases

• Mower County: 30 new cases

• Steele County: 51 new cases

• Waseca County: seven new cases

Statewide, 3,718 new cases were reported, along with 32 deaths, including one person between 85 and 89 in Mower County and one person between 65 and 69 in Steele County.