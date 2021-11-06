Administrator’s Corner: Enrollment for Albert Lea Online Academy now open

Administrator’s Corner by John Double

Allow me to start this week’s article by thanking the Albert Lea community for their support of our students, staff and school district this past Tuesday. It is a positive thing to see our community support the education of our students especially at a time that was so critical. Our students, families and community will benefit greatly over the next decade. Thank you, again, for your ongoing support.

I’d also like to remind people that spring semester enrollment for the Albert Lea Online Academy is now open (grades 4-12). Enrollment forms are available on our website and must be submitted by Monday, Nov. 15. Our spring semester starts on Jan. 6, thus we are being proactive for students looking to shift enrollment settings. Please contact the Online Academy office at 379-5153 with any questions.

The Albert Lea Area Schools have actively been involved with a regional initiative called FutureForward since it began about four years ago. This platform is designed to connect educators and employers to enhance the education of our students. Whether educators are looking for guest speakers for their classroom or employers are looking for students in our work-based learning programs to become employees, this platform connects them to share the details, allowing collaboration to be more efficient and effective. The platform also hosts workplace and career videos from employers with an account.

Another unique feature of FutureForward is that it’s a regional platform started in southeast Minnesota that now also encompasess schools and businesses in the southwest, Metro and central portions of the state. For educators, this allows access to industries located both locally and regionally, and for employers, it provides access to educators and students from across southeast Minnesota. Signing up on the platform is free for professionals and companies. Education on the use of this platform is starting with our Albert Lea secondary educators and will expand to our middle school and elementary schools.

John Double is the distance learning academy principal for Albert Lea Area Schools.