IMPORTANT SPECIAL AGRICULTURAL HOMESTEAD NOTICE

This will affect the amount of property tax you will pay in 2022.

The following situations may qualify for special agricultural homestead status:

• Property owners who do not live on their farm but actively farm their land or who have a spouse, parent, child, grandchild, or sibling who actively farms their land may qualify.

• Property held by a trustee under a trust and farmed by the grantor, the spouse of the grantor, the child, grandchild, or sibling of the grantor or grantor’s spouse who do not live on the farm may qualify.

• Property owned or leased by a qualified entity and farmed by a member of the entity who does not live on the farm may qualify.

The property owner must be a Minnesota resident, and the property must be at least 40 acres. The property would have had to been farmed by the qualified person during the 2021 crop year to be eligible for homestead status for the 2022 property taxes.

If you do not currently receive the special agricultural homestead status and believe that you may qualify, please contact the Freeborn County Assessor’s Office for additional requirements and information.

PLEASE NOTE: If you submitted your application but did NOT provide FSA Form 156EZ and/or a copy of Schedule F, your application is incomplete and you will not qualify for Ag. Homestead for taxes payable in 2022.

FREEBORN COUNTY ASSESSOR’S OFFICE

507-377-5176