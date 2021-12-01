Albert Lea High School holiday vocal concert on Monday

The Albert Lea High School Vocal Department is hosting the holiday concert at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium. This concert makes its return after the pandemic canceled plans last year. It has traditionally been a favorite of the community and is guaranteed to put all who attend into the holiday spirit. Doors will open at 6:25 p.m. and the ALHS Jazz Band will entertain preceding the concert.

The concert will feature the Celebr8 Choir, Tiger Choir, Varsity Choir, Concert Choir, Caroliers and Chorale singing both traditional carols and other festive choral pieces. The choirs are directed by Mary Bissen and Diane Heaney and accompanied by Robert Tewes.

Admission to the concert is $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and students outside the school district. Music concert passes can be used for this concert. General admission individual tickets are available at the door or online at https://www.alschools.org/Page/422

Audience members are reminded that masks are required for indoor school district events and the singers will also be masked.