April Jeppson: Preparing, excited for a change in seasons

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

It snowed. The roads are a little slick. Although my feet want to continue to put on sandals, I realized this morning that I can officially put all summer footwear away for a few months. My daughter mentioned how the snow made her sad because she likes the sun. My other daughter said, there’s still sun, but now we can play in the snow! It’s funny how the same situation brings out a different response in people.

I see the snow, and then I finally realize that the holidays are coming. I start making my list of things I need to buy for Thanksgiving dinner. I start to wonder what the kids want for Christmas, or if we’ll just take them to Great Wolf Lodge again this year. People are constantly asking me what I’ve got going on next week and honestly, I usually don’t think past the next 24 hours. However, this snow has me thinking into the future.

I need to buy snow pants — not just for my kids, but I’d like to have a pair for myself. I want to be able to go out into the snow with them and get on my hands and knees and build a snow fort. I purchased some good boots last year, and I have the mittens, but snow pants really take it to the next level. Sure, I can build a snowman without them. But if I want to stay out there for awhile and really get into whatever my kids are playing, I need to be warm.

I need to make sure children all have snow boots that fit and don’t have holes in them. Along with jackets and gloves. I always think I have stuff in the closet, but then when the first snow hits, I realize that my children have all grown in the last 8 months. There’s nothing like your 7-year-old trying to leave the house in mismatched gloves that helps remind you what you need to buy.

I asked my kids last night about what they’d like for Thanksgiving dinner. I got the usual turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy (and make sure there’s a lot). Then my son said green beans with extra flavor. I asked if he wanted the casserole kind and he said no, just green beans but make sure you put lots of garlic and salt on them. I was a little sad that no one in my house likes green bean casserole, but I can’t be too bummed about it. I acknowledge that it is weird and probably an acquired taste. Also, my 13-year-old son requested I cook a vegetable. I feel like that’s a solid win.

Over the weekend I plan on asking them about their Christmas list. I know there are some books, a couple toys and some clothes I need to get. I feel like my house is already jam packed full of stuff, so I’m hoping we can just go do something as a family instead of buying more things that will clutter up my house. It’s a real shame I’m the only one that wants a sauna, because that would make an awesome family gift.

I’m excited for the change in seasons. I know I’ll miss the heat from the sun and my feet will miss sliding into those comfy sandals every day. However, I also know that the change in weather brings other fun things to look forward to. Family gatherings with comfort food and hot cocoa after playing in the snow. That reminds me, I need to buy a pair of snow pants.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.