Biden scheduled to tout infrastructure plan in Rosemount

Published 8:02 pm Friday, November 26, 2021

By Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden is slated to visit a Twin Cities suburb this week to tout his $1 trillion infrastructure plan. The White House announced Friday that Biden will visit Rosemount on Tuesday.

Joe Biden

The president has been making multiple stops around the country to highlight the infrastructure package. The White House has projected the package will deliver $4.5 billion to Minnesota for highways, $800 million for public transportation and about $300 million for bridge work over a five-year span, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The state also is in line for $680 million for water projects, at least $100 million for broadband expansion and about $297 million for airport infrastructure. Biden won Minnesota by about 7 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election.

More News

City considering demolition of 2 downtown buildings

Trial getting closer for Interchange owner

Editorial Roundup: Fight is now in the hands of coalition of the willing

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials