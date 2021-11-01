PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BIDS

SALE OF GARAGE

AND OTHER OUTBUILDINGS AND MATERIALS

FOR THE SHELL ROCK

RIVER WATERSHED

DISTRICT

FREEBORN COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that bids will be received on behalf of the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) for the sale of the following:

1. an approximately 25 foot by 25 foot one car door garage; (newer, connected to house by a deck),

2. an approximately 25 foot by 25 foot two car door garage (older, detached and located east of the house);

3. leanto (west side of property);

4. house; and

5. windmill.

(collectively “Bid Item(s)”). All Bid Items are being sold “as is” and with no warranties and with no express fitness for any purpose. Bids will be awarded to the highest Bidder on each individual Bid Item. Bidders need not bid on all items, but should be clear which Bid Item(s) the Bid is for (line item 1-5 above). Bid with a lump sum for all Bid Items will be rejected.

Bidder is responsible for removing the entirety of the Bid Item including, but not limited to, those loose miscellaneous items, wood, tin, doors, and all above ground structural components. The Bidder is not responsible for removal of the concrete floor(s). Bidder must have the Bid Item removed by July 31, 2022. As a condition of sale, Bidder must agree to a Release, Indemnification, and Hold Harmless Agreement.

The Bid Items are available for viewing and are located approximately at:

78540 170th Avenue

Albert Lea, MN 56007

All questions regarding the Bid Items and any request to view the Release, Indemnification, and Hold Harmless Agreement, should be directed to Courtney Phillips at (507) 379-8782 or courtney.phillips@co.freeborn.mn.us.

All bids must be addressed to the Courtney Phillips – Shell Rock River Watershed District Albert Lea, Minnesota and shall have endorsed thereon, “Headwaters – Sale of Bid Items”. All bids must be received by the SRRWD on or before 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8th, 2021. The bids may be delivered via U.S. Mail at SRRWD, c/o Courtney Phillips, 214 West Main Street, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, or emailed to courtney.phillips@co.free born.mn.us. If a bid is sent via email, telephone confirmation of receipt of the bid must be obtained by contacting Courtney Phillips, 507-377-5785. Any bids received after the date and time listed above will not be considered. Said bids will be reviewed by the SRRWD at its office at 214 West Main Street, Albert Lea, Minnesota at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8th, 2021.

The Bid will be awarded to the highest, responsive, responsible bidder. The SRRWD reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Shell Rock River Watershed District supports Equal Employment Opportunities. No person shall be discriminated against on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in any phase of employment for this or any project.

A bid form can be found on the Districts website at www.shell rock.org or can be picked up at 214 West Main St. Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Dated at Albert Lea, Minnesota this 19th day of October, 2021.

Andy Henschel, Administrator

Shell Rock River Watershed District

The Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 30, 2021

BIDS