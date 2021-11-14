BIDS
Published 8:22 am Sunday, November 14, 2021
CITY OF ALBERT LEA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CHEMICALS FOR YEAR 2022
BIDS CLOSE 3:00 P.M. DECEMBER 7, 2021
The City of Albert Lea will receive sealed bids on the following items until 3:00pm December 7, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the City Council Chambers. Bids should be sealed and marked “Chemical Bid” or “Fuel Bid”. These should be sent or delivered to the City Clerk’s office at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007. Specifications and bidding information may be obtained online at www.cityofalbertlea.org or at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, 221 East Clark St., Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007, Phone (507) 377-4325 or by emailing jsteinhauer@ci.albertlea.mn.us
ITEM A – Hydrofluosilicic Acid
ITEM B – Liquid Chlorine
ITEM C – Phosphate Inhibitor
ITEM D – Gasoline & Diesel Fuel
Items A – C listed in the advertisement will be awarded as one contract and Item D will be awarded as one separate contract. The City reserves the right to waive formalities and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interest of the City.
Ian Rigg
City Manager