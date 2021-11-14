CITY OF ALBERT LEA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CHEMICALS FOR YEAR 2022

BIDS CLOSE 3:00 P.M. DECEMBER 7, 2021

The City of Albert Lea will receive sealed bids on the following items until 3:00pm December 7, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the City Council Chambers. Bids should be sealed and marked “Chemical Bid” or “Fuel Bid”. These should be sent or delivered to the City Clerk’s office at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007. Specifications and bidding information may be obtained online at www.cityofalbertlea.org or at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, 221 East Clark St., Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007, Phone (507) 377-4325 or by emailing jsteinhauer@ci.albertlea.mn.us

ITEM A – Hydrofluosilicic Acid

ITEM B – Liquid Chlorine

ITEM C – Phosphate Inhibitor

ITEM D – Gasoline & Diesel Fuel

Items A – C listed in the advertisement will be awarded as one contract and Item D will be awarded as one separate contract. The City reserves the right to waive formalities and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interest of the City.

Ian Rigg

City Manager