ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

2022-2026 AIRPORT PROPERTY FARM LEASE

The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the of the City Clerk at the City Center, 221 E. Clark Street, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007, until 3:00 PM December 7, 2021, to rent tillable acres at the Albert Lea Municipal Airport.

The Farm Service Number of this property is 4861, and the Tract Number is 55345. There are approximately 55.6 acres of land available for farming. Crops in certain areas will be limited to low height crops (alfalfa hay, soy beans, etc.). The lease will be for 2022 to 2026.

For information regarding the property, please contact the City Engineer at 507-377-4325.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.

Patrick Ian Rigg

City Manager