Big Stone Therapies to have ribbon cutting, open house

Big Stone Therapies will have a grand opening, ribbon cutting with the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce and open house Thursday at its new facility at 2440 Bridge Ave., Suite 300, on the east side of the Northbridge Mall.

The event, which will include facility tours, will begin at 2 p.m.

“We believe that our patients deserve the best care, and we’ve built our company on making an effort to have our clients always feel welcome and at ease,” a press release stated.

For more information about the business, visit BigStoneTherapies.com.