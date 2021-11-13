Bolan church fundraiser Sunday

Bolan Trinity United Methodist Church will host a drive in-take out Swiss steak dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The church is preparing 200 meals and will serve until they run out.

Menu includes Swiss steak, coleslaw, homegrown mashed potatoes, sweet corn, squash and homemade chocolate chip cookie. Cost is $10.

The dinner is a fundraiser for the church basement renovations.

The church is at 4214 Tulip Lane in Kensett.