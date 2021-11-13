Bolan church fundraiser Sunday

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 12, 2021

By Submitted

Bolan Trinity United Methodist Church will host a drive in-take out Swiss steak dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The church is preparing 200 meals and will serve until they run out.

Menu includes Swiss steak, coleslaw, homegrown mashed potatoes, sweet corn, squash and homemade chocolate chip cookie. Cost is $10.

The dinner is a fundraiser for the church basement renovations.

The church is at 4214 Tulip Lane in Kensett.

More News

Editorial: Bring a brighter holiday to those in need of help

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Senate Report: Never forget to say thank you to military

April Jeppson: Preparing, excited for a change in seasons

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials