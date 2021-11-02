Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

A catalytic converter was reported taken off of a motorhome at 3:55 p.m. Monday at 23956 757th Ave. The theft occurred sometime between Labor Day and Oct. 30.

3 arrested on warrants

Hoth Thot Hoth, 24, reportedly turned himself in on local warrants at 4:24 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Carter Saul Gonzalez, 22, on a local warrant at 9:08 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

A warrant was served on Kameron William Larsen, 29, at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Burglary reported

Police received a report at 9:06 a.m. of a burglary at 130 W. College St.

Lock cut off trailer

A lock was reported cut off of a trailer at 10:26 a.m. Monday at 701 Lake Chapeau Drive.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:13 a.m. Monday at 2522 Bridge Ave.

Crash reported

An injury crash was reported at 4:46 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Consul Street and Blake Avenue. No othe information was available as of press time.