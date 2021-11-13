Christ Episcopal Church in Albert Lea to rededicate organ

Christ Episcopal Church, 204 Fountain St. in Albert Lea will rededicate its 40-year-old pipe organ on Nov. 21 at the 10:30 a.m. Eucharist, followed by a birthday party coffee at 11:15 a.m.

The organ was built by the M.P. Moller company of Hagerstown, Maryland. and was purchased and dedicated in November of 1981 in a service led by the Rev. John D. Crandall, Rector. The guest organist was today’s present organist Gail Thurnau. The organ committee chairman was Mrs. A.C. Graham, a previous parish organist. The Series 70, five-rank organ was designed to provide music for congregational singing and is eminently suitable for literature of all periods. Some of the same musical pieces that were performed at the service 40 years ago will be played. All are welcome to attend the service and birthday party and join in the celebration.