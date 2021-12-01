County board approves increases for sheriff, attorney

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved salary increases for the county’s attorney and sheriff for 2022 but opted to keep their own salaries the same.

Attorney David Walker’s salary will increase from $122,520 to $126,600, or about 3.2%.

Sheriff Kurt Freitag’s salary will increase from $119,225 to $123,725.60, or about 3.6%.

The commissioners had discussed the salaries at two workshops on Oct. 26 and Nov. 9.

First District Commissioner Brad Edwin, who motioned for the sheriff’s salary, said he did so after considering things such as the duties and responsibilities of the sheriff, as well as how the decision would affect taxpayers. Fifth District Commissioner Ted Herman seconded.

Freitag had recommended an increase to $127,642.

Herman, who made the motion for the attorney’s salary, said he thought it would be middle of the road compared to what Walker had recommended of $129,000.

Herman also motioned the commissioner salaries remain the same at $23,795.20. Second Commissioner District Dan Belshan seconded.

While the board approves cost of living increases by a percent for other county employees, state statute requires it to approve an exact salary figure each year for elected officials, including themselves.

The board no longer approves a salary figure for the Freeborn County recorder and auditor-treasurer, as these positions are now appointed.

The board also approved a two-year collective bargaining agreement with LELS-911 for the county’s dispatchers, and a three-year agreement with the AFSCME unit representing the Department of Human Services employees.

Human Resources Director Candace Pesch said she did not want to discuss details of the resolutions as there were still other union negotiations ongoing.