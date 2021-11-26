Court dispositions: Oct. 29-Nov. 2, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

Oct. 29

Alan Teran Lazaro, 18, 2408 Forest Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type – misdemeanor. Fees $180

Jeremiah Coal Beaman, 22. Count 1: Arson – third-degree felony – value $300 or more – unintentional. Local confinement 30 days, stay two days for five years, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for five years. Restitution $41,094.98. Fees $130. Count 2: Negligent fire – felony. Convicted, no sentence pronounced.

Carter James Hagen, 21, 133 4th Pl. SW, Geneva. Count 1: Hunting – transportation of firearms – loaded firearm – misdemeanor. Fees $180.

Nov. 1

Alexander James Alcala, 24, 1220 St. Joseph Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree – inflict or attempt bodily harm – misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised monitoring for 365 days.

Shell Paw Bor, 31. Dangerous weapons – recklessly handle or use – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days for one year, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $205.

Collin Scott Clark Johnson, 19, 202 Hauge Ave. N, Hollandale. Third-degree assault – felony. Local confinement for 16 days, credit for time served 16 days. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $380.

Hoth Thot Hoth, 25, 1420 Frank Hall Dr., unit 1, Albert Lea. 9/6/20 offense, count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. 8/23/20 offense, count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement 60 days, stay 45 days for one year, credit for time served one day. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $280. Count 2: Speeding 45/30. Fees $40.

Satera Marie Kontz, 35, c/o Teen Challenge, Rochester. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – misdemeanor. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for one year. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $80.

Nov. 2

John Edward Carlson, 59, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Say Lah, 46, 909 Janson St. #203, Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 365 days, stay 363 days for four years. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,080. Count 2: DWI – driving while under the influence. Dismissed.

Carlos Caballera Michael Jr., 19, 102 West St., Walters. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: No drivers license in possession. Fees $20.

Bobby Jo Rhodes, 30, 106 Washington St. W, Hollandale. Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Billy Ray Singsath, 33, 701 6th Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Saw Yut, 30, 2417 Milo Ave., Albert Lea. 6/3/20 offense, count 1: Gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Local confinement 365 days, stay 363 days for two years, credit for time served two days. Fees $500. Count 2: Speeding 73/55. Dismissed. 3/17/21 offense, count 1: Gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Dismissed. Count 2: Speeding 70/55. Dismissed. Count 3: Petty misdemeanor drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia – use or possession prohibited. Dismissed.

Lah Shwe Kyi, 33, 2101 Highland Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fishing – take or possess fish over limit – misdemeanor. Fees $1,845.

Vannassa Rose Rascon, 34, 9090 Janson St. Apt 214, Albert Lea. Count 1: Speeding 74/55. Fees $140. Count 2: No proof MV insurance. Fees $200.

Brian or 97229 Louis Wickliffe, 39, 16323 NW Chadwick Way, Portland, OR. Count 1: Speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.