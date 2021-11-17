Court dispositions: Oct. 7-13, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

Oct. 7

Korrissa Robin Bordeaux, 44, 906 Eastgate Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony DWI – driving while under the influence. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – MN correctional facility – Shakopee, 64 months, stay for seven years. Local confinement 180 days: credit for time served on day. Supervised probation seven years. Fees $105. Count 2: Felony DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test. Dismissed.

Enriquez Oscar Saavedra, 46, 2403 Milo Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – owner who is not driving must later produce proof of insurance. Stay of adjudication. One year supervised probation. Count 2: Traffic – require/permit offense by another. Local confinement 90 days, stay for 90 days for one year. One year supervised probation. Fees $75.

Sam Allen Stout, 23, 201 Central Ave. S, Apt. 3, Hollandale. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Nathaniel Gary Varness, 21, 405 8th St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Zane Lewis Edward Beddow, 27, 921 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Zachary Michael Garchia, 29, 337 Evenson St., Emmons. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Fail to deliver certificate of title. Fees $200.

Eric Scott Iverson, 48, 113 Maple St. S, Conger. DWI – third-degree. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – third-degree – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration over .08. Local confinement 180 days, stay 178 days for two year credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $805.

Shelby Luv Watkins, 21, 14978 670th Ave., Alden. Count 1: Aiding and abetting criminal vehicular homicide – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Aiding and abetting criminal vehicular operation – felony. Local confinement for ten days. Supervised probation for ten years. Restitution $17,489.51. Fees $80.

Kenneth Earl Gossman, 82, 359 Hillcrest Cir., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200. Alter or deface registration. Fees $300

Oct. 8

Preston James Lein, 29, PO Box 455, Hayward. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150. Count 2: Give peace officer a false name. Dismissed.

Isreal Brigido Villarreal, 24, 901 Madison Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine, fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Supervised probation for one year, Fees $150.

Gabrielle-Nicole Simone Casarez, 25, 3041 Germain St. N, Unit 1, Maplewood. Count 1: Speeding 102/70. Fees $380

Francisco Aguirre Gaona, 62, 34 Shary Ave. Brownsville, TX. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Jason Charles Peck, 35, 52725 162nd St., Austin. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $180.

Vazquez Jose Pimentel, 38, 1007 Gene St., Albert Lea. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Oct. 11

Stacia Lynn Beighley, 30, 516 5th St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Assault fifth-degree – misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Count 2: Disorderly conduct – misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year.

Braden Dylan Clark, 21, 703 Sheridan St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – second-degree felony, possess 50 grams or 100 dose units – amphetamine/PCP/hallucinogens. Local confinement, 60 days, stay 17 days for two years credit for time served 43 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees: $155.

Quentin James Eichman, 47, 15577 N Schubert Rd., Galesville, WI. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance. Fifth-degree felony. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $80.

Terrance Price, 33, 720 Belmont St., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay 150 days for two year credit for time served one day. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $480. Count 2: DWI – gross misdemeanor – driving while under the influence. Dismissed.

Tony Vela, 32, 403 Winter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount schedule 1/1. Local confinement 180 days, stay 178 days for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $900.

Oct. 12

Emily Eileen Brazil, 26, 2002 Chestnut St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly Conduct. Local confinement 30 days, credit for time served 21 days. Fees $80.

Nallely Bueno Guzman, 20, 2401 Calyton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle under influence of intoxicating substance – impaired. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $405.

Ryan Daniel Pace, 34, 917 Shay Lane, Pueblo, CO. Count 1: Felony possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay 178 days for two year credit for time served two days. Unsupervised probation for two years. Fees $900. Count 4: Open bottle law – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Oct. 13

Paul Charles Boettcher, 30, 1609 Johnson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Damage to property – fourth-degree intentional damage. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $100. Count 2: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed.

Stephen Joseph Chesla, 71, 1937 Wilby Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Garbage deposit – disposal without permission. Fees $200.

Dustin James Kashus Corr, 22, 404 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Assault fifth-degree misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, stay 88 days for one year, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $3120. Count 2: Assault fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Assault fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Lilly Ann Garcia, 34, 215 Court St., Albert Lea. Dogs running at large. Fees $180.

Jeremy Michael Gordon, 44, 76801 240th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Edgar Wayne Gutierrez, 21, 209 Pearl St. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Donald Vander Hale, 56, 415 Main St. W, Apt. 1, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Kameron William Larsen, 19, 1104 Marie Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor possession under 21. Fees $180.

Preston James Lein, 29, 99 George St. E, St. Paul. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Tony Mendoza, 46, 1202 4th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – unregistered – alter or deface registration. No sentence pronounced.

Colton James Reed, 22, 1328 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – open bottle law. Fees $180.

Eronn David Swain, 46, 300 15th Ave. NE, unit 303S, Waseca. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when condition met. Unsupervised monitoring without conviction for six months. Restitution $106.64. Fees $350.

Hanna Jo Marie Bongers, 31, 106 5th St. SW, Unit 36, Dodge Center. Count 1: Traffic – vehicle signals. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees. $200.

Joshua Robert Kluender, 33, 117 Front St. E, Hayward. Count 1: Felony – second-degree assault with dangerous weapon. Dismissed. Count 2: Felony – threats of violence. Local confinement four days, credit for time served four days. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $130.

Dylan James Kroupa, 28, 441 W. Main St., Glenville. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement 90 days, stay 89 days for one year, credit for time served one day. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $50. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed.

Trevor Lee Maser, 25, 19399 546th Ave., Austin. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 90 days, stay 89 days for one year, credit for time served one day. Fees $130.

Jayson Perez Rivera, 27, 714 Main St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Paul Edward Sorum, 89, 75232 150th St., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – failure to yield right of way to driver on right – uncontrolled intersection. Fees $280.

Destiny Barbara Turvold, 23, 10387 640th Ave., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Emanuel Rojas, 27, 11 Burns Dr., Osseo. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Colton Mark Steenhard, 18, 290 W 8th St., Garner, IA. Count 1: Speeding 99/70. Fees $280.

Cassie Marie Wasmoen, 26, 716 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Speeding 87/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.