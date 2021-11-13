Court dispositions: Sept. 27-Oct. 6, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

Sept. 27

Jacob Earl Houkoos, 19, 310 ½ W. College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor-consumptions my persons under 21. Fees $120.

Zachary Michael Hoh, 24, 4076 Ensign Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Fifth-degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not small amount marijuana – Felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement one day. Supervised probation two years. Fees $75.

Mue She, 37, 622 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Speeding 84/55. Fees $200.

Robert Joseph Inzauro, 36, 2672 N. 93rd St., Ohaha, NE. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Adam E. Miles, 36, 3829 SE Market St., Portland, OR. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree – felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement 11 days, credit for time served 11 days. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75.

Sept. 28

Floyd Matthew Grey, 28, homeless. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Samuel Kaden Hanson, 20, 1215 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Moses Montgomery, 36, 102 S. 3rd Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jelani Stephanie Ramirez, 30, 700 Hwy 69 S., Unit 26, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Shelby Taylor Krueger-Murphy, 23, E. 601 6th St., Fairmont. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Speeding 80/70. Fees $40.

Sept 29

Shepperd Lawrence Robins-Priestley, 29, 803 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Operate unregistered vehicle/without plates on public street. Fees $100. Count 3: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $200.

Sept. 30

Oscar Paul Jr. Delossantos, 26, 1415 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 46 days. Fees $205.

Oct. 1

Athena Alizabeth Berg, 28, 109 2nd St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Burglary-first degree – dwelling-occupied-non- accomplice present – Felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – MN correctional facility – Shakopee, 27 months. Fees $75

Stephanie Mae Sargent, 32, 209 Charlotte Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Misdemeanor theft. Dismissed when condition met. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75.

Hayden Isaiah Stevens, 30, 1604 Richway Dr. W, Albert Lea. Count 1: Possess ammo/any firearm – previous felony conviction – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 365 days, stay 303 days for one year, credit for time served 62 days. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200. Count 3: Driving wrong way on a one-way street. Fees. $100.

Nicholas David Castro, 39, 10611 Kirkwren Dr., Houston, TX. Count 1: Speeding 84/60. Fees $220.

Cooper Jared Duquaine, 26, 2534 N Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, WI. Count 1: Possession of LSD, fifth-degree felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Possession of cocaine, fifth-degree felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation two years. Fees $75.

Jeanette Fletcher, 57, 501 5th Ave. SE Apt. C, Rochester. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Bryan Alberto Martinez Perez, 21, 512 S Prairie Ave., Fairmont. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Oct. 4

Angela Marie Beighley, 53, 2322 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation one year.

Cory Glenn Flatness, 39, 1011 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Unlawful deposit of garbage. Fees $180.

Christopher Shannon Henry, 22, 114 ½ 3rd Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. $280. Count 2: Speeding 38/30. Fees $40.

Juan Vasquez Jr., 44, 909 Janson St. Apt. 202, Albert Lea. Count 1: Unlawful deposit of garbage. Fees $180.

Shepherd Lawrence Robins-Priestley, 29, 803 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – Vehicle registration/permit/plates required. Fees $110. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Jeremy Jason Marshall, 26, 2333 NE Jackson St. Apt. 321, Minneapolis. Count 1: Speeding 84/70. Fees $130. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Oct 5

Jared Joe Bingham, 26, 405 E 5th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Migratory birds – take coots, morrheads or ducks in closed season – misdemeanor. Fees $180.

Oct. 6

Jeremia Michael Roberts, 35, 1019 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order – Violate no contact order – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 61 days. Fees $75.

Justin Daniel Stuart, 25, 1708 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony burglary – first-degree dwelling-occupied-non- accomplice present. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – MN correctional facility – St. Cloud, 21 months, stay for five years. Local confinement 20 days: credit for time served 20 days. Local confinement 180 days, credit for time served six days. Supervised probation five years. years. Fees $80. Count 2: Felony burglary – first-degree assault. Dismissed. Count 3: Assault fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Domestic assault – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Marshall Lee Gramling, 25, 950 S 3rd Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.