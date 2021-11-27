Duplicate bridge results given

Duplicate Bridge is played twice a week at the Austin Senior Center. The new start time for the Tuesday group will be at 11:30 a.m., and the Wednesday group has always had a start time of 11:30 a.m.; that will remain the same.

Winners this week on Tuesday were the following:

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Fourth: Connie Johnson and Jim Fisher

Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

The results from Wednesday, with six tables playing, were as follows:

First: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

Second: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fifth: Romelle Enderson and Stan Schultz

Sixth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Players came from Northwood and Mason City in Iowa, Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek.

In an update from the Christmas party committee, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 8, as the date of this event. Everyone who wants to lunch on pizza and snacks should be at the center by 10:30 a.m.; that gives time to lunch, clean up and be ready to start games at 11:30 a.m. All active duplicate players are invited to attend, bring a snack and stay and enjoy the games. Hosts of the party is the Wednesday group, led by Dave Ring.