Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 5, 2021
Five tables played duplicate bridge Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin starting at noon.
Winners were the following:
First: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Third: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
Fourth: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
Fifth: Harriet Oldenberg and Theresa Baldus
At the center on Wednesday, six tables played at 11:30 a.m.
Winners were the following:
• First: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup
• Second: Sharon Schneider and Stan Schultz
• Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
• Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
• Fifth: Gail and Ray Schmidt
• Sixth: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Players come from Albert Lea, Mason City, Rose Creek, Northwood and Austin.
Many come for lunch at the Center Cafe before play starts each day.