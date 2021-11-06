Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 5, 2021

By Submitted

Five tables played duplicate bridge Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin starting at noon.

Winners were the following:

First: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Fourth: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Fifth: Harriet Oldenberg and Theresa Baldus

At the center on Wednesday, six tables played at 11:30 a.m.

Winners were the following:

• First: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

• Second: Sharon Schneider and Stan Schultz

• Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

• Fifth: Gail and Ray Schmidt

• Sixth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Players come from Albert Lea, Mason City,  Rose Creek, Northwood and Austin.

Many come for lunch  at the Center Cafe before play starts each day. 

