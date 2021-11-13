Editorial: Bring a brighter holiday to those in need of help

Starting this past Tuesday, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles were distributed around Albert Lea. The small red kettles are now on the counters of many of the businesses you have grown to love in the community, and soon, the bell-ringing will begin, too.

As we move into the holiday season, we highly urge you to give when and what you can in order to help.

Every year, the Salvation Army puts in an extraordinary amount of effort to help bridge the gaps for families and individuals during the holiday season.

Whether that’s food or toys, this community organization makes great strides to ensure people can enjoy the holidays to their fullest extent.

It’s time to truly get into the Christmas spirit and join the effort of helping others. Every little bit helps, so if you have some change or maybe a couple spare bills, donate them and help the cause of bringing a brighter holiday to families in need.

This year’s overall Christmas goal is $199,000, and of that amount the goal from kettles alone is $50,000.

Money raised goes to support the organization’s efforts throughout the year.

The kettle campaign will officially kick off Nov. 21 during the Albert Lea Community Band fall concert at 3 p.m. in the Albert Lea High School Auditorium.

Donations will be accepted during the concert to get the campaign started.

The event is free to attend.