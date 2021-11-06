Editorial: It’s the season of giving; support area nonprofits

Now that we are in November, we have entered the unofficial season of giving.

Freeborn County and the surrounding area have many worthwhile causes to support, and after the last two years of the pandemic, many of our nonprofits could especially use a boost.

According to GiveMN, an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite giving throughout the state, 30% of nonprofits in Minnesota in March reported having less than six months before they exhibit financial stress. Many are struggling not only financially but in finding volunteers and staff members. On top of it all, the community needs often don’t cease.

There’s no better time to support these organizations than when your donation could earn your cause extra money.

Early giving began Monday for Minnesota’s online giving holiday known as Give to the Max Day, which takes place Nov. 18 and raises millions each year as a statewide fundraising campaign for more than 6,000 causes across the state.

The first-ever Give to the Max Day began in 2009 and raised $14 million in 24 hours to go toward nonprofits and schools throughout the state, according to the organization. Last year, donors gave $30.4 million to 6,114 organizations across the state.

To get involved this year, we encourage you to visit GiveMN.org, and look up your favorite organization and consider giving.

You can also use the toolbar to search for “Albert Lea” or “Freeborn County.” The site will pull up many organizations right here at home that you can contribute to.

Each time people make a gift during Give to the Max, they could help a nonprofit or school win part of $100,000 in prize money. The prize funds are donated by the Bush Foundation.

Though the extra push is taking place through Nov. 18, GiveMN.org is open year round as a secure place to donate easily with a credit or debit card from any location. For each donation given, people receive a tax receipt via email right away.

We encourage you to support our local nonprofits through this online fundraiser or another means.

If you are unable to donate financially, consider donating your time instead.

These organizations do much to better our community.