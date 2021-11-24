Editorial: Support local businesses during the holiday season

The weekend after Thanksgiving has traditionally marked some of the largest shopping days of the year.

Whether you’re planning on getting out this weekend to start your holiday shopping, or will do so in the weeks to come, we hope you will remember to keep our local businesses in mind.

Before you consider going online or out of town to look for gifts for your friends and family, check out the area’s boutiques and stores. You may be surprised at what you might find.

These businesses offer unique products that you won’t find duplicated in the big-box stores as well as opportunities to find more personalized gifts.

Not to mention, when you support a local business, you support your neighbors and your local economy.

Remember also that these are the businesses that donate to our schools, to benefits and to other good causes in the community. Let’s show them our thanks this season and throughout the year.

You will have a ripple effect — not only on keeping a small business in our community but in helping it grow, too.