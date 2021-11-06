Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the renewal of the Albert Lea Area Schools operating referendum.

A majority of voters in the Albert Lea school district came out in support of renewing the district’s operating referendum Tuesday.

According to unofficial results, there were 2,404 yes votes (65.7%), compared to 1,256 no votes (34.3%).

The referendum generates around $2 million each year for operations within the district, equating to $580.99 per pupil. Before the vote, it had been set to expire at the end of the year.

We thank all those who came out to vote and for the support this vote shows to our area youth and teachers.

To several car break-ins reported in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea police received reports of several vehicle break-ins in the neighborhood south of Southwest Middle School at the beginning of the week.

Seeing the number off break-ins is a good reminder for residents to lock their vehicles, even if parked in front of their own house, and to remove valuables from their vehicles.

People who break into vehicles often walk down the street checking for unlocked car doors.

If possible, park cars in well-lit areas. If residents see anything suspicious, they should call police immediately. Don’t wait until morning.

To the end of daylight saving time this weekend.

In case you forgot, daily saving time ends this weekend, so don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour Saturday night before you go to bed.

The idea of daylight saving time was proposed in 1895 by a man named George Hudson, and several countries have implemented it in the years since. The United States did so in 1918.

Daylight saving time typically begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November.

While the practice is good for the summer when you want to be outside enjoying the weather for longer, it makes for challenging days in the fall and winter when it ends as it gets darker much earlier. And in Minnesota that only means one thing: Winter is right around the corner.