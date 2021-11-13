Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To all veterans.

Though another Veterans Day has come and gone, we hope people will continue to make an effort to recognize veterans throughout the year.

According to the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs, there are over 300,000 veterans in the state alone.

Veterans are a special group of men and women who put others ahead of themselves, oftentimes risking their own lives. No matter what their age or service, these individuals have shown extraordinary patriotism and sacrifice for the people of this country — and many continue to show that to this day.

In Albert Lea, we have a strong group of veterans who continue to go above and beyond to support other veterans and their families through organizations such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion Riders.

We thank them for their service, and for their families who have supported — and continue to support — them.

To the Tribune’s All-Area volleyball team.

Congratulations to all who were named to the Tribune’s All-Area volleyball team in today’s newspaper.

The players, nominated by the coaches of the area volleyball teams, should be recognized for their hard work this season and their passion for the sport, both on and off the court.

We wish those who will return next year continued growth and those who will graduate best wishes in their next endeavors.

To talented youth at two area schools.

Hats off to youth at both Albert Lea High School and United South Central High School who are showcasing tremendous talent this week in their fall musicals.

Albert Lea is presenting “Mamma Mia!” and USC is presenting “The Lion King Jr.”

In observing rehearsals for both productions for articles in this newspaper, we were impressed with the students, staff and other volunteers at both schools.

Not to mention it’s the first musicals both schools have been able to do since the start of the pandemic, so everyone is extra excited to be on stage.

If you don’t have anything to do this weekend, we encourage you to go and check one of these plays out. They are both classics, and you will not leave disappointed.