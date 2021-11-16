Emmons woman injured in crash near Twin Lakes

An Emmons woman was injured Monday evening in a crash on U.S. Highway 69 in Twin Lakes.

Courtney Marie Grove, 31, was taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Reports indicate the injuries were not life-threatening.

Grove was reportedly driving a 2006 Honda Odyssey northbound on Highway 69 at 5:41 p.m. when her vehicle collided with a 1998 Buick Park Avenue, driven by Jason Paul Isaacson, 50, of Glenville, who was southbound on Highway 69.

The vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 69 and 720th Avenue.

The report stated the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Emmons and Twin Lakes fire departments also assisted at the scene.