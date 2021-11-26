Extra DWI patrols looking for impaired drivers through end of year

The holidays are here. That means family gatherings, gifts and games, tables full of holiday foods, and maybe a little stress mixed in with the good times. If alcohol is involved, planning for a safe ride will ensure a fun holiday season to remember and not a lifetime of heartache because of a fatal crash.

As part of an extra DWI patrols campaign during the holidays, law enforcement will be watching the roads to keep Minnesotans safe from impaired drivers.

Troopers, deputies and police officers will be participating in a statewide campaign through New Year’s Eve. They will be looking for drivers who appear impaired, whether by alcohol or other substances. Alcohol, cold medicine, prescription medication or any other drug can contribute to impairment, according to a press release.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety coordinates the patrol, education and awareness campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The pandemic has turned life upside down for many of us, and we’re now getting back to spending time with our loved ones,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Let’s make sure we are creating positive memories this holiday season by making smart choices behind the wheel. I don’t want to be a Grinch, but too many drivers are doing the opposite. A significant jump in traffic fatalities since the pandemic is causing so much tragedy. Make the decision to drive smart by planning a sober ride and not driving impaired under any substance.”

Impaired is impaired, regardless of the substance

The holidays can be stressful. Prescribed medications, for example, may help people cope, but they can also affect their ability to drive safely. Driving while impaired by any substance is illegal. Drugged driving incidents are on the rise, and it’s a growing concern for Minnesota law enforcement.

A DWI is no holiday

There’s more than one way to be under the influence behind the wheel.

Alcohol, illegal drug use or prescription medications can cause impairment, but so can common over-the-counter drugs, such as cold, flu, sleep and allergy medicines.

Drugs like antidepressants, opioids and sleep aids prescribed by a doctor can affect your ability to drive safely as well.

Sobering statistics

The choice to drive drunk has contributed to 26 deaths on Minnesota roads from the day before Thanksgiving through Dec. 30 (2016-20).

More than one of every five deaths (21 percent) on Minnesota roads is drunk driving-related.

There were 397 drunk driving-related traffic deaths in Minnesota in the last five years, with 79 people killed in 2020 alone.

Alcohol-related crashes not only take lives, they change them forever. An average of 384 life-changing injuries (2016-2020) are caused by alcohol-related crashes each year.

Drugged driving incidents accounted for 6,269 incidents from 2011-2015 compared with 12,883 from 2016-2020. That’s a 106 percent increase over a five year period.

Driving sober — the perfect holiday gift.