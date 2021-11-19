Garage broken into and other reports

Published 8:05 am Friday, November 19, 2021

By Staff Reports

A garage was reported broken into at 10:59 a.m. Thursday at 514 Minnesota Ave. Several items, including tools, were missing.

Window broken

A window was reported broken out at 8:10 a.m. Thursday at 28513 780th Ave., Clarks Grove.

Inflatable snowman stolen

A 20-foot inflatable Christmas snowman was reported taken at 10:47 a.m. Thursday at 19753 767th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Fraudulent charges reported

Deputies received a report at 2:02 p.m. Thursday of fraudulent charges made on a Freeborn resident’s debit card. The card was used in Washington, D.C.

Woman cited for theft

Police cited Rebecca Lynn Newton, 45, for misdemeanor theft at 1:18 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

