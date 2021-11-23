Garage damaged by fire and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 5:15 p.m. Monday of a garage on fire at 86623 190th St. in Oakland. The garage and two vehicles were a total loss.

Lock cut on shed

A lock was reported cut on a shed at 8:38 a.m. Monday at 80860 110th St., Glenville.

Vehicles rummaged through

Deputies received a report at 10:37 a.m. Monday of a car that had been rummaged through overnight at 260 E. Main St. in Alden.

A speaker and sunglasses were reported taken from a vehicle at 4:39 p.m. Monday at 229 Morin Road in Alden. The theft occurred overnight.

2 turn themselves in on warrants

Marisa Elizabeth Walderon, 27, turned herself in on a warrant at 1:47 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Best Roxana Martinez, 50, turned herself in on a local warrant at 5:20 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Stolen vehicles reported

Police received a report at 11:23 a.m. Monday of a stolen 2018 International 4300 at 2310 E. Main St.

Police received a report at 3:36 p.m. Monday of a stolen red Kawasaki motorcycle in Albert Lea.