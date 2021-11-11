Gunshots reported; shell casings found in southern Albert Lea

Police received a report at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday of a person on the 2400 block of Margaretha Avenue who had heard gunshots the night before and found shell casings earlier Tuesday morning. Eight .45 caliber casings were found on 19th Street near Clayton Avenue and one 9 mm casing was found on 19th Street near the intersection with Ethel Avenue.

Break-ins reported

Campers broken into Campers were reported broken into at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday at 66883 255th St. in Alden.

A lock was reported broken off a storage unit at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday at 401 Pilot St. Items were reported stolen, including seven boxes containing about 400 DVDs and an ottoman.

Police received a report at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday of an attempted break-in of a rental property on Sunday morning at 605 Fountain St. A door was smashed in.

Fire reported on Union Pacific train

A locomotive fire was reported at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday on a Union Pacific Train near U.S. Highway 65 and 110th St., one half mile south of Gordonsville.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday at 2611 Bridge Ave.

Juveniles cited for smoking

Two juveniles were cited for smoking on the school bus at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.