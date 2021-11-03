Harold J. Bagley, 92, Albert Lea, MN passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Good Samaritan Center.

Visitation will be Saturday November 13, 2021 from 12pm to 2pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home followed by the Memorial Service at 2pm. Pastor Matt Griggs will officiate.

Harold James Bagley was born March 22, 1929 to Carl and Viola (Lunde) Bagley on the family farm. He attended country school and was a lifelong member of East Freeborn Church where he was baptized, confirmed and served as Trustee. On May 27, 1951 he married Joan Katherine Lemke. To this union six children were born.

Harold enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends, yearly vacations to Squaw Lake, and genealogy research of his family and exploring the history of Riceland Township, Freeborn County and surrounding communities. He enjoyed visiting friends and neighbors and loved being around people.

Harold was a dedicated family man and loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren very much.

Harold is survived by his children, James (Holly) Bagley, William (Lori) Bagley, Nancy (Michael M.) Hutchins, Karen Quam, Charles Bagley, and David Bagley; grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Tesch, Rebecca (Daniel) Mangold, Morgan Hutchins, Jesse (Sophie) Quam, Kate (Cory) Camerer, Amber Eggert, Erica (Jeremy) Conley, Mori Hagen, and Michael A. (Deanna) Hutchins; numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Viola; wife, Joan; sisters, Elsie Bagley and Dorothy (Jack) Steinke; brother, Richard (Fern) Bagley; brother-in-law, John (Mary) Lemke; son-in-law Steven Quam; daughter-in-law, Laura Bagley; and grandson, Andrew Hutchins.

Special thanks to Good Samaritan Center and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care of Harold and his family.

Blessed be his memory.