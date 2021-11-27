Hunters can find chronic wasting disease test results on DNR site

Hunters can check the Minnesota DNR website for chronic wasting disease test results for the deer they’ve harvested.

The site also shows statewide CWD test results, including locations of deer that tested positive. Test results should be available 7 to 14 days after submission. Supply chain and labor shortage issues at testing laboratories may delay results.

Any deer harvested that test positive for CWD will be reported on the CWD results webpage. The DNR also will directly notify any hunter who harvested a deer that subsequently tests positive.

Hunter cooperation in providing samples is what makes the DNR’s disease surveillance possible and is a necessary of part of the ongoing work to keep Minnesota’s wild deer healthy.