John H. Erlandson

John Herman Erlandson 72 passed from this earthly life into eternal life on September 13, 2021, near his home in Martinsville, IN.

John was born to Herman and Doris (Butler) Erlandson on September 24, 1948. John grew up on his family’s farm just outside of Freeborn, MN, and attended West Freeborn Lutheran until graduating from Freeborn High School in 1966.

Shortly after graduating, John enlisted in the United States Navy and served on the U.S.S. Ticonderoga for three years during the Vietnam War. Later in life, John enrolled in nursing school becoming an LPN and worked in the nursing field until he retired in 2013. John enjoyed hunting and was a passionate fisherman; he could often be found “drowning a worm” on the small lake next to his home in Indiana. He and his wife Kathy were members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Martinsville, IN.

John is survived by his wife of 40 years Kathy (McCabe) Erlandson of Bloomington, MN, his son Todd Erlandson (Natalia) of Cortez, CO, two daughters, Erin Marick (Phil) of Bloomington, MN, and Aunde’ Reyna (Guadalupe) of Ellendale, MN, Step-daughter Jodi Miller of Owatonna, MN and 7 grandchildren.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Doris Erlandson, infant brother, and brother Mike Erlandson.

John will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in St. Paul MN and a memorial service officiated by his son Rev. Todd Erlandson will be held for friends and family at West Freeborn Lutheran Church near Freeborn MN, on November 23, 2021, at 2:00 pm.