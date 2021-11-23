Juan Irlas Jr., age 49, of Austin, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 21, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on July 20th, 1972, in San Juan, Texas to Juan Irlas Sr and Rosario (Samora) Irlas. He attended school at Edinberg High School and later obtained his GED in Winona, MN.

Jr. loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved food, eating it, and cooking it. Grilling being his favorite, a big BBQ, with loud music, surrounded with loved ones, joking, laughing, and dancing would be a perfect day for him. He enjoyed playing baseball when he was younger and always loved tossing in a line in hopes of catching a big fish. He liked cars and putting the loudest stereo systems in them that would shake the neighborhood. Jr. had his many hustles and was good at it.

Junior is survived by his children: Juan III (Deiondra) Irlas, Kayla Irlas, and Antonio Irlas; His mother, Rosario Irlas; sister, Cristina Botello; and brother Daniel Irlas; four grandchildren; Destinee, Israel, Marianna, and Ellen; the mother of his children, Skeeter Hitchcock; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, countless cousins, and so many very special friends.

In addition to his father, Juan Irlas Sr, Jr. was proceeded in death by his maternal grandpartents Consuelo and Jose Samora Sr; and paternal grandmother Felipa Ledesma Irlas.

A Celebration of Life will be Friday, December 3rd, at the Isaak Walton Cabin; 2198 14th St. NE, Austin, MN 55912. With a memorial starting at 2:00pm and food and music from 5:00pm-10:00 pm.

Cards and memorials can be sent to:

Juan Irlas III

815 11th Ave SW

Austin, MN 55912