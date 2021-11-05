Kimberly Marie Hintz, age 53, passed away in Albert Lea on Monday, November 1st, 2021. She was a caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Kim was born on February 29th, 1968 in Albert Lea to Tom (Butch) and Patty Hintz. Kim attended school in Glenville, MN, and graduated from Glenville High School in 1986. Kim had many cashier and management jobs.

In 1987, Kim was united in marriage to Dave Marlin. Together they had two girls, Lacey and Paige Marlin. They later divorced. The joy of her life was her girls and grandchildren; she would never turn down the opportunity to spend time with them. Kim also enjoyed singing and listening to music and being with friends and family.

Kim is survived by her parents, Tom and Pat Hintz; girls, Lacey (Derek Sipple) Marlin and Paige (Alex Enderson) Marlin; grandchildren: Aubrey and Chase Enderson, and Graham and Grayson Sipple; brother, Ryan (Heather) Hintz; nephews, Dalton and Dacoda Hintz; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kim is preceded into death by her grandparents: Lewis and Bernice Olson, and Tom and Marion Hintz; infant brother, Brian Jon Hintz; aunts: Elaine Studelska, Beverly (Rhinhart) Baller, Harriet (Bob) Potter, Joan (Bill) Shafer, Karen Williamson, Jan Olson, and Mary Ann (Leon) Moran; uncles: Richard Olson, Jody Hintz, and Dennis Saltou.

Kimmy will be so greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was one of a kind and had the brightest smile.

Kim’s Visitation will be held at Hayward Lutheran Church in Hayward, MN at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021. Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 pm, Pastor Josh Enderson will be officiating. Burial will follow after cake and coffee at Graceland Cemetery.