LeRoy Williamson

Clear Lake, IA – LeRoy Vernon Williamson, 82, of Clear Lake, died Monday, November 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Will Hunsaker officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery with military honors provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

LeRoy was born June 9, 1939, the son of Ray L. and Virginia J. (Gleason) Williamson in Iowa City, IA. He married Bonnie Jean Ostendorf on April 12, 1979, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She preceded him in death on May 7, 2018.

A graduate of Albert Lea High School in Minnesota, LeRoy enlisted in the United States Navy on December 7, 1956, and was honorably discharged May 20, 1960. He served aboard the USS York Town. Upon returning home, he worked at Rockford Brick and Tile, Wilson’s in Albert Lea, MN, Mel Severson Construction in Albert Lea, and Water Tower Paint and Repair in Clear Lake; retiring in 1989. He later worked at Curries in Mason City until 2003.

LeRoy enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, reading, casinos, fixing things, but most of all he cherished time spent with family and friends.

LeRoy is survived by his children, Eugene (Vicki) Welch of Clear Lake, IA, Kim (John) Strizak of Little River, SC, Darla (Dale) Winter of Mason City, IA, Lori (Mario) Ortega, of Mason City, IA, Julie Barnes of Bondurant, IA and Vicki (Dale) Crawford of Urbandale, IA; 20 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; siblings, Vivian Freeman, Jerry, Steve (Lona) and Terry Williamson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Bonnie; brothers, Tom and Robert; niece, Stacy; nephew, Dustin; brother-in-law, Donald “Don” Freeman; and many aunts, uncles and good friends.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.