Letter: A thankful season
Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021
I sent my daughter, a teacher in Bastrop, Texas, beautiful leaves of all colors. Texas doesn’t have leaves that fall from trees. Her school class made a big Thanksgiving poster with all the leaves I sent for their Thanksgiving Variety Show.
I am so thankful for family, friends and good neighbors who are all raking leaves, something I really don’t mind doing. I would like sharing these poems with readers.
“Slow Me Down, Lord!”
Slow me down, Lord!
Ease the pounding of my heart
By the quieting of my mind
Steady my harried pace
With a vision of the eternal reach of time.
Give me, amidst the confusions of my day, The calmness of the everlasting hills.
Break the tensions of my nerves
With the soothing music of the singing streams
That live in my memory.
Help me to know
The magical restoring power of sleep.
Teach me the art
Of taking minute vacations of slowing down
to look at a flower; to chat with an old friend or make a new one;
to pat a stray dog; to watch a spider to build a web;
to smile at a child; or to read a few lines from a good book.
Remind me each day
That the race is not always to the swift;
That there is more to life than increasing its speed.
Let me look upward Into the branches of the towering oak
And know that it grew great and strong
Because it grew slowly and well.
Slow me down, Lord,
And inspire me to send my roots deep Into the soil of life’s enduring values
That I may grow toward the stars
Of my greater destiny.
— By Wilferd A. Peterson
Count them one by one
Perhaps we have not counted
All of our blessings one by one;
Perhaps we have not bothered
To remember whence they come;
And maybe we have taken
Just for granted all the things
That the good Lord has created
And the gifts that nature brings;
The autumn hills in glory robed,
A golden field of grain.
A sunset’s dazzling splendor
Or the Milky Way’s great plain,
The starry sky’s sublimity,
The ocean’s mighty power;
The wonder of creation In the petal of a flower.
And so, if we have failed to show
By word or act or deed
That we are thankful unto Him
Who fills our daily need,
May this day show we’re grateful
When we add up all the sum
Of the blessings we remember,
As we count them one by one.
— Author unknown
Mavis Jacobs Hanson
Albert Lea