Letter: Civil War Roundtable meeting this week

Vince Bergdale will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Albert Lea Civil War Roundtable session. His topic is “Uniforms & Weapons of the Civil War.” The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. Note: This session will be in the meeting room of the Freeborn County Historical Museum.

There will be a brief Q&A session following his presentation. The traditional drawing for a free book topically related to the Civil War will be held after that. This event is family friendly and free to the general public.

Richard Mammel

Albert Lea