Letter: Civil War Roundtable meeting this week

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By Submitted

Vince Bergdale will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Albert Lea Civil War Roundtable session. His topic is “Uniforms & Weapons of the Civil War.” The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. Note: This session will be in the meeting room of the Freeborn County Historical Museum.

There will be a brief Q&A session following his presentation. The traditional drawing for a free book topically related to the Civil War will be held after that. This event is family friendly and free to the general public.

Richard Mammel

Albert Lea

More News

Biden tries to reassure on COVID as he sells spending plan in Minnesota

Albert Lea girls basketball bested by Stewartville

Albert Lea football players recognized on awards night

Greenway, Kaprizov lead the way as Wild beat Coyotes

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials