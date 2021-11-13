Letter: Do your part to help slow CWD spread

With deer season in full swing, every hunter should ensure that they move carcasses properly. Improper carcass movement is the top risk for the accidental spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

While relatively uncommon in deer, CWD can be found in nerve and brain tissue. If moving a deer carcass, be sure to get it properly deboned and processed beforehand. Some states also have disposal sites available to the public. Check with your local wildlife agency for more information.

While CWD will still spread naturally, hunters should make sure they do their part to ensure this process isn’t accelerated by moving an infected deer from one area to another.

Charly Seale

American Cervid Alliance