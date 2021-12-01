Letter: How I spent my Black Friday

About a month ago, I read an article in the Star Tribune focusing on the revitalization of Albert Lea’s downtown area. Many years ago, I had lived in Albert Lea and the article led me to think about my Christmas shopping this year. I decided to spend my Black Friday shopping local, in Albert Lea. I wasn’t disappointed — from lotions to clothing, arts and housewares — the vibrant downtown has so much to offer. I even had the opportunity to connect with dear friends. What a wonderful day. Keep it up, Albert Lea, you’re lookin’ good!

Brighid Hansen

Minneapolis