Letter: How I spent my Black Friday

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By Submitted

About a month ago, I read an article in the Star Tribune focusing on the revitalization of Albert Lea’s downtown area. Many years ago, I had lived in Albert Lea and the article led me to think about my Christmas shopping this year. I decided to spend my Black Friday shopping local, in Albert Lea. I wasn’t disappointed — from lotions to clothing, arts and housewares — the vibrant downtown has so much to offer. I even had the opportunity to connect with dear friends. What a wonderful day. Keep it up, Albert Lea, you’re lookin’ good!

Brighid Hansen

Minneapolis

More News

Biden tries to reassure on COVID as he sells spending plan in Minnesota

Albert Lea girls basketball bested by Stewartville

Albert Lea football players recognized on awards night

Greenway, Kaprizov lead the way as Wild beat Coyotes

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials