Letter: It is important for students to study country’s founding principles

Thank you to the veterans for your service, sacrifice and dedication.

We appreciate all you do to ensure the safety of our country. American Legion posts are mobilization for America. Local veterans who have served in World War II and 9/11, plus the COVID-19 flu pandemic served meals, food, clothing and fuel to those in need.

George Washington served from 1789 to 1797. Nickname: “Father of our country.”

James Madison served from 1809 to 1817. Nickname: “Father of the Constitution.”

(During the war of 1812, most of Washington, D.C., and the White House were burned.)

Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. In 1944, we are now at war with Germany, ending at year’s end.

John F. Kennedy, 1961-1963, convinced Russia to remove missiles from Cuba.

From 1981-1989, Ronald Reagan was able to restore prosperity, confronted terrorism and reduced the nuclear missiles in 1987. His favorite quote was, “Gorbachev, tear down this wall,” which led to the reunification of the two Germanys two years later.

In 2001, George Bush was president when a terrorist attack felled the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and others. He led a coalition of nations that invaded Afghanistan and Iraq to stop the terrorists’ killings.

“Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction.” — Ronald Reagan

End critical race theory in public schools. Students are being taught that some races are always “oppressors,’’while other races are always “oppressed.” Kids are being trained to slander our Christian values, to hate families like ours and to be embarrassed to be called an American.

It’s wrong to use federal or state taxes to promote and teach critical race theory in American schools. All schools should teach American founding principles and require students to study the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, also about America’s great heritage of liberty.

Keep Marxism out of U.S. military academies: They are teaching our new officers and every member to the Armed Services to hate America and its history. How can we expect such Marxist-trained soldiers to defend us?

For those seeking to destroy us in making these radical teachings is a serious national security threat. Freedom is never free. Our soldiers fought and gave up their lives for us for the freedom we presently have. No other country in the world has freedom of worship, freedom of speech, right to bear arms. We have no dictators to control us. Our votes are important.

The Constitution of the United States … its only keepers, the people.” — George Washington

Mavis Jacobs-Hanson

Albert Lea