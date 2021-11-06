Letter: Push by government has effect not only on vehicles, but life

This letter is in response to “Electric vehicle demand affirms Walz’s plan.”

The editorial only listed Hertz car rental and their plan to buy 100,000 electric vehicles, along with a sizable investment by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the electric car market.

What the editorial forgot is the common citizen. A new electric vehicle starts around $32,000, with the median price of $55,000. The federal government in the trillion-dollar bills they have been talking about would include a subsidy for electric vehicles for the rich. Yes, the rich again not the common citizen. Clearly the demand is not there if a subsidy is being offered to get the rich to purchase the cars.

Along with this push for electric vehicles in Minnesota there is the driving force by the government to switch to windmills and solar panels to meet energy needs. Per an article from the American Experiment, green energy can only meet 40% of our electrical requirement. California has demonstrated that green energy has resulted in periods of no electricity available to meet citizens’ needs in powering their homes, including refrigerators and air conditioning. The plan for electric vehicles demands an increase in generation of electric, which will be passed onto consumers.

So if you are willing to lose use of your vehicle powered by petroleum products, say nothing, but I for one will continue to speak up to stop this push by government that will impact my choice of vehicles, as well as my daily life.

Lisa Holz

Glenville