Letter: Responding to point of view columns 

I was sparked to write in with my opinion after reading Jennifer Vogt-Erickson’s opinion column on Sept. 8, 2021. As when reading anyone’s opinion, it’s the readers’ responsibility to sort out facts from the writers’ opinion. I find her intelligent, and I do enjoy reading her literary gymnastics! I specifically appreciate when she brought up the subject of “modern values.” I find I agree with most of the values Jennifer brings up i.e. “treasure-draining endeavor” I imagine speaks of being fiscally responsible, the value of peoples lives due to devastation by war, “Oxygen for critical questions,” “open-mindedness” and “forward-thinking.” How could a reader not agree with these values? But wait, I hope the readers just realized what I just did — I “imagined” the definition of the values Jennifer brought up.

Is it not the writer’s job to communicate the definition of the values written about? And it’s the job of the reader to discern how the writer defines their values.

I ask a lot of questions when I read, such as what value is the writer promoting and does that value stay constant throughout their commentary? For example: If I value open-mindedness and room for critical thinking are these applied in my views of women’s health care?

Or if I desire to play the detective, I ask where does the writer’s values originate from and why? Nowadays, I feel, we are bombarded with people, organizations, political parties and religions trying to give, sell, pressure and force their values on us. I would assert that if passion and sincerity is subsidized for truth, our values are on shaky ground.

Jesus (not religion) says in John 14:6,” I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

In response to open-mindedness and room for critical thinking, Jesus says in Proverbs 4:5: “Get wisdom, get understanding don’t forget or turn away from the words of my mouth.”

We value people because the Father does: Psalm 139:15 NLT, “You watched me as I was being formed in utter seclusion, as I was woven together in the dark of the womb.”

I would encourage the reader to [Ephesians 4:14 -15], “no longer be children tossed back and forth by waves and carried about by every wind of teaching by the trickery of people who craftily carry out their deceitful schemes. But practicing the truth in love, we will in all things grow up in Christ who is the head.”

Jared Parks

Glenville